Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Holding Held by Moon Capital Management Lp; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake Held by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 53,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 514,600 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.42 million, up from 461,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.64. About 10.18M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 885.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 624,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 694,489 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 70,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.06% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $8.51. About 5.68 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND 4Q EPS $1.41, EST. $1.39; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low to mid $2 range; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Stark to Start Uncompensated Role as Senior Adviser to CEO Around June 4; 13/04/2018 – Worst Day in Eight Years for Bed Bath & Beyond (Video); 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Digital Competition Isn’t Relenting — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose to Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBBY); 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE MODERATING DECLINES IN ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE, IN FISCAL 2018 AND FISCAL 2019

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 5,200 shares to 36,050 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,422 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

