Bed Bath & Beyond (Put) (BBBY) Share Price Declined While Anchorage Capital Group Has Upped by $16.00 Million Its Stake; Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Valuation Declined While Old National Bancorp Has Decreased Its Stake

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (BBBY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.96M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 1.56M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 16/03/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Bell-Rose is Senior Managing Director at TIAA; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose To Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open New Store in Burbank, California; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 02/04/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open Second Store in the Tampa, Florida Market; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 32.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 5,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 11,076 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $652,000, down from 16,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $53.23. About 281,804 shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 18/04/2018 – Prices for aluminium raw material alumina surge after Rio Tinto force majeure; 02/04/2018 – Mongolia arrests ex-minister in Swiss graft probe – govt; 10/05/2018 – Apple Helped Facilitate the Collaboration Between Alcoa and Rio Tinto on the Carbon-Free Smelting Process; 30/04/2018 – Australia Regulator Expands Lawsuit Against Rio Tinto, Former CEO, CFO Over Mozambique Matter; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO REVIEWS ARRANGEMENTS WITH RUSAL; 27/03/2018 – SEC CHARGES RIO TINTO, EX-CEO ALBANESE, EX-CFO ELLIOTT; 22/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to sell Queensland asset to Whitehaven for $200 mln; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Ready to Accept Grasberg Deal (Video); 30/04/2018 – Australia Broadens Legal Action Against Mining Titan Rio Tinto; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto Announce World’s First Carbon-Free Aluminum Smelting Process

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 3,556 shares to 26,174 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 23,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 622,320 shares to 19.47 million shares, valued at $141.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

