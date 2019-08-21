Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Shareholder D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Trimmed Stake as Stock Declined; Regentatlantic Capital Upped Its Textron (TXT) Position by $1.45 Million

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.74. About 4.05M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING ITS NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY FISCAL 2020; 24/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose to Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 16/03/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Bell-Rose is Senior Managing Director at TIAA; 13/03/2018 Cost Plus World Market to Open Its Fifth Store in New Jersey; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 68.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 28,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 70,843 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 41,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 1.27 million shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: TEXTRON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q REV. $3.30B, EST. $3.07B; 11/04/2018 – L2 Consulting Services, Inc. Receives Part 23 AML-STC for Avionica MiniQAR; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC SAYS BUSINESS CONFIDENCE IS STRONG AND PEOPLE ARE LOOKING TO INVEST – CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – Textron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS; 25/04/2018 – Textron Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 12,750 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 1.01 million shares. Iridian Asset Limited Liability Corp Ct holds 0% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 3,639 shares. 13,741 were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of The West. Sageworth, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,023 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Management has 0.03% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 271,810 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 16,615 shares. Oppenheimer & Incorporated reported 15,261 shares stake. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 5,502 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 407,771 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Da Davidson & Company holds 0.01% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) or 12,270 shares. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.01% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 18,337 shares to 112,597 shares, valued at $10.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,643 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 248,097 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Guggenheim Limited Liability owns 64,145 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. James invested in 44,705 shares. Verition Fund holds 23,541 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada accumulated 890 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% or 305,945 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Company, a Texas-based fund reported 153,540 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc reported 660,122 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdg holds 170 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 19,764 shares. Northern has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). 15,653 were accumulated by Creative Planning. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Denali Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 307 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr owns 53,652 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $42.17 million for 5.86 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.