Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Holder D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.60 Million; Nuance Communications (NUAN) Position Held by Kirr Marbach & Company Llc

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.73. About 317,615 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 22/03/2018 – SDL and Nuance to Develop Solutions for Machine Translation of Voice and Video; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 1.33M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Digital Competition Isn’t Relenting — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg; 13/04/2018 – Worst Day in Eight Years for Bed Bath & Beyond (Video); 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond deflated by soft outlook; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose To Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 03/04/2018 – WNBC 4: Toys R Us Gift Cards Can Be Exchanged for Bed Bath & Beyond Credit; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Avnet (Nasdaq: $AVT) Names New President of Business Transformation, Nuance (Nasdaq: $NUAN) Introduces Lightning Engine AI Tool – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NUAN or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Nuance Named â€œUndisputed Market Leaderâ€ in Intelligent Authentication and Voice Biometrics Report – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Nuance Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NUAN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NUAN or CSOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris Com Ca stated it has 37,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp reported 65,400 shares. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). The New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 340 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 0.02% or 2.57M shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 56,586 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 92,413 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 524,100 shares stake. 22,038 are held by Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership. Raymond James Finance Serv Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 48,010 shares. The Australia-based Macquarie Ltd has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Georgia-based Voya Inv Limited Com has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). American stated it has 5,033 shares.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,023 shares to 90,107 shares, valued at $15.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,455 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $306,000 activity. Ortmanns Stefan sold $29,014 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) on Friday, February 1. $23,640 worth of stock was sold by Tempesta Daniel David on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 14,350 shares valued at $226,156 was sold by WEIDEMAN ROBERT.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 713,946 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corporation reported 59,275 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 995,880 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 178,955 shares. Fmr Lc reported 14.71 million shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) has 0.02% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 13,873 shares. Valueworks Limited Liability reported 308,585 shares. Fiduciary Tru has 19,400 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 1,000 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Company Il has invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, United Automobile Association has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 11,449 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.02% or 96,919 shares.

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Bed Bath & Beyond, We’re Still Waiting for That Turnaround – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Value Investors Pick Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/11/2019: BBBY, WBA, CVS, BUD, WMT, MCD, DIS, KO – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Catches Investors’ Eye: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $42.16M for 7.23 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.