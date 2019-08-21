Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Price Declined While Moon Capital Management LP Increased Stake by $9.98 Million; Masters Capital Management Boosted Its Freeport (FCX) Stake by $12.00 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 885.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 624,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 694,489 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 70,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.95. About 1.60M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 20/03/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open in Greensboro, North Carolina; 29/05/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open New Store in Burbank, California; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose To Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING COMP. SALES, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO BEGIN IN FISCAL 2018; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Suffers Its Worst Plunge in Nearly Eight Years; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond will exchange Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards for store credit through Thursday; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Digital Competition Isn’t Relenting — Barrons.com

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.78M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.33B market cap company. It closed at $9.19 lastly. It is down 31.22% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT WOULDN’T RULE OUT INVESTING IN HIGH-RISK JURISDICTIONS; 28/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282889 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 22/05/2018 – RIO IS SAID READY TO ACCEPT $3.5 BILLION DEAL TO EXIT GRASBERG; 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN THE EPA AND DOW HAVE OCCURRED PERIODICALLY FOLLOWING THE INSPECTION AT FREEPORT FACILITY AND ARE ONGOING; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS PARTIES `MOTIVATED’ TO REACH ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Development Capital to Approximate $6.4B Between 2008 and 2023; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SEES FY COPPER SALES VOLUME 3.8B LBS; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT DISCUSSES ABRA PROJECT IN CHILE WITH CO-OWNER CODELCO; 25/05/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC FCX.N : B.RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $17; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CEO SAYS FREEPORT’S GRASBERG COPPER MINE DEAL SEEN GETTING CLOSER

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AT&T, Caterpillar, Dollar General, EA, Etsy, Facebook, Spirit Airlines, Tesla, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shipping, supplies stopped at top Peru copper mines due to protests – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) And Trying To Stomach The 71% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Freeport-McMoRan Completes Sale of $1.2 Billion of Senior Notes and Announces Results of Offers to Purchase Certain Outstanding Senior Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.80 million shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $12.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Secureworks Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Mngmt reported 0.71% stake. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 2.22M shares. Citigroup accumulated 2.00M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cim Inv Mangement Inc holds 0.21% or 42,403 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 120,385 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cordasco Net, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,050 shares. Captrust accumulated 5,232 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuwave Inv Lc holds 4,571 shares. Sei Com stated it has 167,980 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 24,124 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Polar Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.18 million shares. 30,923 are held by Fdx Advisors. Iridian Asset Mngmt Llc Ct invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Clearbridge Limited accumulated 32.07M shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. $1.74M worth of stock was bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C on Thursday, June 6.

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17B and $204.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 31,504 shares to 168,894 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 382,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,182 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Down 48% in a Year: Can it Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on December 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 10, 2019 : INSG, NIO, ESI, BBBY, T, MSFT, EQH, BAC, QQQ, AMD, CMCSA, GE – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “With Sharks Circling Bed Bath & Beyond, It’s Time Investors Checked Out – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Market Morning: Markets Sour at Fed Cut, LSE Buys Refinitiv, GE Turnaround – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.