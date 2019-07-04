Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Market Valuation Declined While Moon Capital Management LP Increased by $9.98 Million Its Position; Ibm Retirement Fund Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $449,661

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 885.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 624,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 694,489 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, up from 70,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.14. About 2.35 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND 4Q EPS $1.41, EST. $1.39; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond deflated by soft outlook; 17/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND CEO VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO WAIVE SALARY; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Six Classes of CD 2007-CD5; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – OSBORNE’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS; 03/04/2018 – WNBC 4: Toys R Us Gift Cards Can Be Exchanged for Bed Bath & Beyond Credit

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $298,408 activity.

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17B and $204.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 381,343 shares to 101,876 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qudian Inc by 130,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 92,284 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 382,198 shares. Prudential Inc has 776,427 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated holds 214 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Optimum Investment Advsr has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Inc accumulated 0% or 13,035 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) or 424,700 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 359,300 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 27,319 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.12% or 2.90 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 248,097 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of stock.