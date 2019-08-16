Bed Bath & Beyond (Put) (BBBY) Shareholder Anchorage Capital Group Has Boosted Its Position by $16.00 Million; Hills Bank & Trust Company Decreased Alliant (LNT) Position by $545,153; Stock Value Rose

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (BBBY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.96 million, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $958.94M market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 2.02M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 02/04/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open Second Store in the Tampa, Florida Market; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Suffers Its Worst Plunge in Nearly Eight Years; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond needs to change its game plan or risk going down faster than expected: Analyst; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg; 29/05/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open New Store in Burbank, California; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Digital Competition Isn’t Relenting — Barrons.com

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.76. About 207,975 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT FILES PLANS W/ WISCONSIN PSC TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – Life Sciences Specialist Matt Corcoran Joins Alliant; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant Holdings B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – North Idaho Insurance, Summit Insurance Resource Group Join Forces Under the Alliant Brand; 17/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to add more wind energy in Iowa; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT HOLDINGS INTERMEDIATE, OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Alliant Acquires 50 Years of Regional Knowledge in Engel Agency, Inc; 08/03/2018 – Industry-Leading Determine, Inc. Hosts West Region User Group Featuring Key Customers Including Alliant Credit Union

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 279 shares to 5,979 shares, valued at $7.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 10,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 423,215 are held by State Teachers Retirement Systems. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg owns 198,442 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Parkside Comml Bank And Trust owns 219 shares. Tdam Usa invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,500 shares. Nomura stated it has 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Hartford Investment Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.05% or 379,633 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Financial Bank has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Hanson Mcclain has 655 shares. Field Main Fincl Bank has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Central Bank And has 257 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). 377,107 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Hillsdale Mgmt has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advsr Lc reported 7,755 shares. 1.11M were reported by Canada Pension Plan Board. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). 186,428 were reported by Federated Incorporated Pa. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp invested in 4.31M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 0.01% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 382,198 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 244,621 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co reported 503 shares. Cambridge Research Advsrs owns 53,652 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 22,569 are held by First Citizens Bancorporation And Trust Company. Washington National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 1,620 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 26,595 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 100,373 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 622,320 shares to 19.47M shares, valued at $141.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

