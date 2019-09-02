Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) to pay $0.17 on Oct 15, 2019; Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Sentiment Is 1.65

Gladstone Commercial Corp (GOOD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.17, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 66 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 40 trimmed and sold holdings in Gladstone Commercial Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 16.48 million shares, up from 15.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Gladstone Commercial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 29 Increased: 46 New Position: 20.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) is expected to pay $0.17 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc’s current price of $9.67 translates into 1.76% yield. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 7.77 million shares traded or 15.32% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond offers to buy old Toys R Us gift cards for store credit; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – OSBORNE’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond deflated by soft outlook; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING ITS NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY FISCAL 2020; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and juvenile products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides various textile products, amenities, and other goods to institutional clients in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare, and other industries.

Among 10 analysts covering Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. Bed Bath & Beyond has $20 highest and $1100 lowest target. $16.10's average target is 66.49% above currents $9.67 stock price.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.67. About 107,244 shares traded. Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) has risen 9.25% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical GOOD News: 10/04/2018 – DoJ MO Western: Former Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from Gladstone Firefighters Union; 23/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Commercial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOOD); 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2018, and First Quarter Ended Mar; 16/04/2018 – LNG SAYS GLADSTONE LNG SALE PACT EXECUTED W/ 3RD-PARTY BUYER; 10/04/2018 – CIRM: Gladstone researchers tame toxic protein that carries increased Alzheimer’s risk; 17/04/2018 – LNG LTD SAYS BUYER OF GLADSTONE LNG IS LNG QUEENSLAND PTY; 30/04/2018 – Gladstone Commercial Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 12/03/2018 GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL REPORTS $14.3M INDUSTRIAL PURCHASE IN; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Commercial 1Q FFO 40c/Shr

Gladstone Commercial Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $715.98 million. It engages in investing in and owning net leased industrial and commercial real properties, and making long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. It has a 1030.45 P/E ratio. The firm leases its real estate properties to small businesses, as well as to large public companies.

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 2.61% of its portfolio in Gladstone Commercial Corporation for 431,387 shares.