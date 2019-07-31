Bed Bath & Beyond (Put) (BBBY) Holder Anchorage Capital Group Has Raised Position; Finemark National Bank & Trust Boosted Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) as Share Value Declined

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (BBBY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.96M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 7.68M shares traded or 32.89% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond offers to buy old Toys R Us gift cards for store credit; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low to mid $2 range; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond deflated by soft outlook; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing; 17/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND CEO VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO WAIVE SALARY; 29/05/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open New Store in Burbank, California; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING ITS NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY FISCAL 2020; 16/03/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 29,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 213,205 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99M, up from 184,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.72. About 6.93M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory Lp owns 0.13% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 15,436 shares. Glenmede Company Na has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 6.65 million shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 26,749 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 55,279 shares. Moon Lp stated it has 5.78% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) or 31,100 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Strs Ohio holds 70,200 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0.01% or 497,103 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 186,428 shares stake. World Asset Inc invested in 0.02% or 26,729 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% stake. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). First Ltd Partnership owns 270,168 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 300,000 shares to 5.80M shares, valued at $396.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,760 shares to 75,998 shares, valued at $10.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,568 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).