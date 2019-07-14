Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Shareholder D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Cut Stake by $1.60 Million; Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Boosted Danaher (DHR) Position by $5.28 Million

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.64 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611.91 million, up from 4.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 4.28M shares traded or 79.92% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $10.89. About 11.10M shares traded or 115.22% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 20/03/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open in Greensboro, North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Bd of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond deflated by soft outlook; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND 4Q EPS $1.41, EST. $1.39

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14.71 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 343,247 shares. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 47,855 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Inv Limited Company has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 127,204 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 2.26M were reported by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. State Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 4.31 million shares. Axa stated it has 26,600 shares. Moody Bankshares Tru Division has 157 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 3,650 shares. Moreover, Kennedy Cap Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 125,000 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.90 million shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) or 287,460 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Llc owns 27,720 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Lp invested in 63,025 shares.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 544,732 shares to 90,791 shares, valued at $15.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 387,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.75 million shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).