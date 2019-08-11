Bed Bath & Beyond (Put) (BBBY) Shareholder Anchorage Capital Group Raised Holding; Comcast (CMCSA) Holding Has Raised by Miles Capital Inc

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 190.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 29,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 44,633 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 15,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 15.78M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – SKY ALSO INTENDS TO GIVE SAME POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS CONDITIONAL UPON COMCAST OFFER BECOMING WHOLLY UNCONDITIONAL; 25/04/2018 – Comcast backs Sky bid with £23bn of loans; 22/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING NOW ON @MSNBC: Trump lawyer John Dowd out, NBC News confirms; 18/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @marcorubio tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd that #McCabe “should’ve been allowed to finish through the; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 23/05/2018 – Hohn urged Fox’s Rupert Murdoch in a letter “to immediately engage” with Comcast; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (BBBY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.96 million, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $8.46. About 5.16M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 17/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND CEO VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO WAIVE SALARY; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2016-C34; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Digital Competition Isn’t Relenting — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose To Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING ITS NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY FISCAL 2020

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Interior Concepts Inc by 181,210 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $23.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

