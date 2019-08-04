Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Market Valuation Declined While D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Has Decreased by $1.60 Million Its Stake; Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Market Value Rose While Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Boosted by $302,445 Its Position

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Callaway Golf Co (ELY) by 131.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 20,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.63% . The institutional investor held 35,500 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, up from 15,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Callaway Golf Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $17.57. About 958,599 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To EPS 77c-EPS 82c; 19/04/2018 DJ Callaway Golf Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELY); 07/05/2018 – TITOMIC LTD TTT.AX – ENTERED COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY; AGREEMENT FOR TITOMIC’S TO DEVELOP NOVEL PRODUCTS; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Bd of Directors of Callaway Golf Co; 22/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Ye; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q Net $62.9M; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To Sales $1.17B-$1.185B

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 7.21M shares traded or 20.15% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Bell-Rose is Senior Managing Director at TIAA; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING COMP. SALES, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO BEGIN IN FISCAL 2018; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND NAMES JB OSBORNE TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND 4Q EPS $1.41, EST. $1.39; 17/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND CEO VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO WAIVE SALARY; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING ITS NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY FISCAL 2020; 29/05/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open New Store in Burbank, California; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s

Since February 12, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $402,130 activity. 6,575 shares valued at $99,480 were bought by Lynch Brian P. on Monday, May 20. On Thursday, May 23 the insider FLEISCHER RUSSELL L bought $73,750.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 66,116 shares to 60,600 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 19,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC).

