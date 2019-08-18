Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Holder D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.60 Million; Brightcove (BCOV) Stake Has Upped by Trigran Investments Inc

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.48. About 5.96 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 13/03/2018 Cost Plus World Market to Open Its Fifth Store in New Jersey; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 02/04/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open Second Store in the Tampa, Florida Market; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose To Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond will exchange Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards for store credit through Thursday; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond offers to buy old Toys R Us gift cards for store credit; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND NAMES JB OSBORNE TO BOARD

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 56,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The hedge fund held 3.48 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.28 million, up from 3.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $457.05M market cap company. It closed at $11.94 lastly. It is up 47.69% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 17/05/2018 – 500+ Global Video Industry Leaders Converge in Boston for Brightcove PLAY 2018; 15/04/2018 – The Quint India Selects Brightcove For Its Digital-First News Platform; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 26/04/2018 – Tribeca Film Festival Selects Brightcove to Deliver Video Content to Film Enthusiasts Around The World; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC BCOV.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $165 MLN TO $168 MLN; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE: KEVIN RHODES LEAVING CO. FOR NEW OPPORTUNITY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brightcove Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCOV); 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Launches OTT Flow X, Powered by Accedo; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – NORECK CURRENTLY SERVES AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE AND SALES OPERATIONS

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $42,250 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold BCOV shares while 29 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.73% less from 26.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 0% stake. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 432,420 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 1.80M shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 2.31M shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership owns 17,647 shares. 185,650 are owned by Acadian Asset Mngmt. Herald Mgmt Ltd reported 471,000 shares. Horrell Capital Mngmt holds 358,859 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 9,788 shares. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 209,010 shares. Bank Of America Corp De holds 10,927 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Secor Advisors L P, New York-based fund reported 79,793 shares. 88,900 are held by Bridgeway Management. Ameritas Invest reported 2,425 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 61,035 shares.

More notable recent Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Brightcove (BCOV) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” on November 06, 2015, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PERI vs. BCOV: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Brightcove (BCOV) Breaks Even in Q4 Earnings, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xperi Corp by 572,385 shares to 343,117 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Purecycle Corp (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 45,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76M shares, and cut its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc.

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bed Bath and Beyond Earnings: BBBY Stock Surges as Adj. EPS Top Mark – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 04/11/2019: SAVE,FRSH,BBBY – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $42.17M for 5.67 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Ltd accumulated 479,170 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP holds 1,556 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 1,057 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 73,327 shares or 0% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated accumulated 214 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership owns 2.90M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corporation holds 101,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 3,650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 348,805 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 20,772 shares. Moon Cap Mngmt LP holds 5.78% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) or 694,489 shares. Washington Tru Bancorp owns 1,620 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.01% or 2.16M shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.01% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 178,955 shares.