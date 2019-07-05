Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Holder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Position as Shares Declined; Bluemar Capital Management Trimmed Bgc Partners (BGCP) Position by $389,875; Valuation Declined

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 77,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.16% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 393,273 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 471,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.47. About 860,649 shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 37.05% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – NEWMARK REAFFIRMED ENTIRETY OF OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY POST-TAX ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.19; 23/05/2018 – BGC Partners and Newmark Group Announce Upcoming Conference Details; 07/03/2018 – BGC Partners And Newmark Group To Repay Remaining Balance Of $575 Million Unsecured Senior Term Loan; 03/05/2018 – BGCP SEES 2Q REV. $1.90B TO $2.05B, EST. $921.5M (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS’ PHIL NORTON TO LEAVE AFTER 30 YEARS AT BROKERAGE; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – FUNDED PURCHASE USING PROCEEDS FROM CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – BGC Partners Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/03/2018 – BGC PURCHASED ABOUT 16.6M UNITS OF NEWMARK FOR $242.0M

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 98,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 292,353 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, down from 391,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 5.82M shares traded or 4.23% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond deflated by soft outlook; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 20/03/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open in Greensboro, North Carolina; 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December; 17/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND CEO VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO WAIVE SALARY; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose to Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open New Store in Burbank, California; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 14,847 shares to 28,329 shares, valued at $12.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 16,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 43.33% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.3 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $57.62M for 8.04 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold BGCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 165.20 million shares or 0.03% less from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancshares owns 51,803 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited reported 749,106 shares. The New Jersey-based Caxton Assoc Lp has invested 0.01% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Cwm Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. The Texas-based Hbk Lp has invested 0.01% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 709,309 shares. Optimum Advsrs, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Principal has 0.09% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 18.69 million shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 100,737 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial Incorporated has 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Century Companies accumulated 23,390 shares or 0% of the stock. 326,373 are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. California Employees Retirement System owns 630,774 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on July, 10 after the close. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.32 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $10.26M for 35.84 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 73,327 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 1.61 million shares in its portfolio. Greylin Mangement has invested 0.14% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 943,797 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 75,838 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) or 209,753 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Smith Graham Invest Ltd Partnership reported 292,353 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research Inc holds 0% or 13,035 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 343,247 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation owns 13,873 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.78 million shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 251,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Ltd Company holds 0.12% or 6.65 million shares.