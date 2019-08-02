Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Reaches $9.02 1 Year Low; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Lowered Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Position By $21.36 Million

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 34.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 281,000 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)’s stock rose 8.91%. The Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd holds 532,745 shares with $40.56M value, down from 813,745 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $50.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $89.08. About 313,969 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 30/05/2018 – ICE – TRADING IN CO’S INTEREST RATE MARKET INCREASED AMID ONGOING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN EUROPE COUPLED WITH CHANGES TO CENTRAL BANK MONETARY POLICY; 12/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation; 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange April Oil ADV Up 7%; 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX

The stock of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) hit a new 52-week low and has $8.21 target or 9.00% below today's $9.02 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.15 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $8.21 price target is reached, the company will be worth $103.77 million less. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 1.04 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and juvenile products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides various textile products, amenities, and other goods to institutional clients in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare, and other industries.

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: "Options Market Braces for Big BBBY Earnings Reaction – Schaeffers Research" on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Will Soft Margins Hurt Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq" published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Can Value Investors Pick Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Now? – Nasdaq" on July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $42.18 million for 6.83 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Finance has 936 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 19,764 shares in its portfolio. Greylin Investment Mangement owns 0.14% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 36,200 shares. Gsa Partners Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 83,244 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 16,776 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco reported 613,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 348,805 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Renaissance Technology Limited Company has 5.22M shares. Creative Planning reported 15,653 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & accumulated 493,656 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc reported 153,540 shares. Rowland And Co Inv Counsel Adv accumulated 27,963 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Bed Bath \u0026 Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 9% are positive. Bed Bath \u0026 Beyond has $20 highest and $1100 lowest target. $15.73’s average target is 74.39% above currents $9.02 stock price. Bed Bath \u0026 Beyond had 24 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Loop Capital to “Sell”. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $20 target in Friday, April 5 report. Raymond James maintained Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) rating on Friday, July 12. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $1700 target. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained the shares of BBBY in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan. Robert W. Baird maintained Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 450,000 shares to 2.40M valued at $75.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 115,000 shares and now owns 334,570 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 5, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $9900 target in Monday, July 22 report. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo.