Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) EPS Estimated At $0.29; SATO HOLDINGS ORDINARY SHARES JAPA (SATOF) Sellers Decreased By 31.54% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report $0.29 EPS on September, 25.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 19.44% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. BBBY’s profit would be $33.38 million giving it 8.34 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s analysts see 141.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 7.77 million shares traded or 15.32% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND NAMES JB OSBORNE TO BOARD; 13/04/2018 – Worst Day in Eight Years for Bed Bath & Beyond (Video); 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond will exchange Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards for store credit through Thursday; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose To Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Six Classes of CD 2007-CD5; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond deflated by soft outlook

SATO HOLDINGS CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPA (OTCMKTS:SATOF) had a decrease of 31.54% in short interest. SATOF’s SI was 16,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 31.54% from 24,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 165 days are for SATO HOLDINGS CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPA (OTCMKTS:SATOF)’s short sellers to cover SATOF’s short positions. It closed at $23 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Bed Bath \u0026 Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. Bed Bath \u0026 Beyond has $20 highest and $1100 lowest target. $16.10’s average target is 66.49% above currents $9.67 stock price. Bed Bath \u0026 Beyond had 24 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, April 11. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 12. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold”. Raymond James maintained Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) rating on Friday, July 12. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $1700 target. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $19 target in Thursday, April 11 report.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and juvenile products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides various textile products, amenities, and other goods to institutional clients in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare, and other industries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.