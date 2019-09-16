Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Analysts See $0.29 EPS; Scworx (WORX) Shorts Down By 35.95%

Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report $0.29 EPS on September, 25.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 19.44% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. BBBY’s profit would be $37.05 million giving it 9.07 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s analysts see 141.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 4.77 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg; 29/05/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open New Store in Burbank, California; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING ITS NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY FISCAL 2020; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Six Classes of CD 2007-CD5; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond offers to buy old Toys R Us gift cards for store credit; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose To Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Digital Competition Isn’t Relenting — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBBY); 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M

Scworx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) had a decrease of 35.95% in short interest. WORX’s SI was 39,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 35.95% from 61,200 shares previously. With 29,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Scworx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX)’s short sellers to cover WORX’s short positions. The SI to Scworx Corp’s float is 1.01%. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.98. About 121,901 shares traded or 197.86% up from the average. SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) has risen 3.61% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.61% the S&P500.

More notable recent SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "SCWorx Announces a New Agreement with a Healthcare Organization for $975000 – Nasdaq" on September 10, 2019

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company has market cap of $29.01 million. The firm provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers various software solutions and services, such as virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management, a module that integrates the advanced data attributes created in the item master to the electronic medical records; charge description master management, a module, which assists healthcare providers by integrating the CDM data into the workflow of the hospitals purchasing systems; contract management, a module that assists healthcare providers to establish a contract management system and to provide care to patients; request for proposal automation solution; rebate management; and data integration and warehousing, as well as solutions for integration of acquired businesses, which enables deployment of a virtual item master files.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and juvenile products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides various textile products, amenities, and other goods to institutional clients in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare, and other industries.

Among 10 analysts covering Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. Bed Bath & Beyond has $20 highest and $1100 lowest target. $16.10’s average target is 53.04% above currents $10.52 stock price. Bed Bath & Beyond had 21 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, July 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold”. The stock of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Wedbush. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $1300 target in Thursday, July 11 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 11. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $18 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Activist Investors Could Unlock Value of BBBY Stock – Yahoo Finance" on September 13, 2019