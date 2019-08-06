Bed Bath Beyond (BBBY) Holder Greenleaf Trust Increased Its Holding by $651,136; Alkeon Capital Management Stake in Kla (KLAC) Raised by $32.64 Million as Share Price Rose

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Bed Bath Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 348.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 40,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 52,369 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $890,000, up from 11,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Bed Bath Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 1.65M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING ITS NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY FISCAL 2020; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Digital Competition Isn’t Relenting — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Six Classes of CD 2007-CD5; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 13/04/2018 – Worst Day in Eight Years for Bed Bath & Beyond (Video); 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low to mid $2 range; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 62.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 274,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The hedge fund held 711,127 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.92 million, up from 436,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.22% or $7.87 during the last trading session, reaching $134.33. About 1.47 million shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ISRAEL ANTITRUST AUTHORITY GRANTED REQUEST BY KLA-TENCOR FOR AN EXEMPTION FROM ANY PREMERGER NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT IN ISRAEL; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH: ISRAEL EXEMPTS KLA-TENCOR DEAL FROM PREMERGER NOTICE; 20/04/2018 – DJ KLA-Tencor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KLAC); 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KLA-TENCOR’S Baa2 RATING FOLLOWING CREDIT POSIT

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,212 shares to 8,129 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,895 shares, and cut its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc Adr (NYSE:HSBC).

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 25,051 shares to 281,161 shares, valued at $47.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roku Inc (Call) by 248,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 998,500 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

