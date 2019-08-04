Bed Bath & Beyond (Put) (BBBY) Holder Anchorage Capital Group Has Upped Its Stake by $16.00 Million; As Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) Share Price Rose, Bessemer Group Raised Its Holding by $6.59 Million

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (BBBY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.96 million, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 5.98 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 20/03/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open in Greensboro, North Carolina; 03/04/2018 – WNBC 4: Toys R Us Gift Cards Can Be Exchanged for Bed Bath & Beyond Credit; 16/03/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBBY); 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond offers to buy old Toys R Us gift cards for store credit; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Digital Competition Isn’t Relenting — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE MODERATING DECLINES IN ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE, IN FISCAL 2018 AND FISCAL 2019

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 37,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 285,548 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.26M, up from 248,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $193.01. About 1.79 million shares traded or 1.34% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Rev $10.07B; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM

