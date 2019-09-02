Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stake Boosted by Moon Capital Management Lp; American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Holder Westwood Holdings Group Has Cut Stake as Share Price Rose

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 102,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.94 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.58. About 2.08M shares traded or 14.32% up from the average. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 885.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 624,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 694,489 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 70,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 7.77 million shares traded or 15.32% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING ITS NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY FISCAL 2020; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose To Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Stark to Start Uncompensated Role as Senior Adviser to CEO Around June 4; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low to mid $2 range; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND NAMES JB OSBORNE TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015

More notable recent American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Homes 4 Rent Is Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insider Weekends: Cluster Of Purchases By Insiders Of Encana – Seeking Alpha” published on November 12, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dates of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Etftrends.com‘s news article titled: “REIT ETFs That Capitalize on the Increasing Number of Renters – ETF Trends” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 420,195 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $40.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian by 369,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 873,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).

Analysts await American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.27 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.27 per share. AMH’s profit will be $80.84 million for 23.69 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by American Homes 4 Rent for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw accumulated 0.01% or 31,578 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) or 32,639 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 28,225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Intll Gp accumulated 4,529 shares or 0% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Profund Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 14,799 shares. Security Capital & Mngmt holds 15.79 million shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 223,806 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% or 2.31 million shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 4.08M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 841,052 shares. Morgan Stanley has 3.95 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 9.32M shares. Dupont Capital Corp invested in 0.05% or 96,553 shares.

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Catches Investors’ Eye: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Value Investors Pick Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bed Bath & Beyond Down 43% in a Year: Soft Margins to Blame? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Is buybuy Baby Segment The Saving Grace For Bed Bath & Beyond’s Revenue Growth? – Forbes” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17B and $204.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 39,764 shares to 3.41M shares, valued at $42.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.92 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,258 shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.