Bed Bath & Beyond (Put) (BBBY) Shareholder Anchorage Capital Group Has Lifted Stake by $16.00 Million; Amedisys (AMED) Holding Has Boosted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 85.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 7,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,183 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 8,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $123.79. About 381,681 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 54.80% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (BBBY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.96 million, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 5.15 million shares traded or 1.40% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 17/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND CEO VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO WAIVE SALARY; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Stark to Start Uncompensated Role as Senior Adviser to CEO Around June 4; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low to mid $2 range; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December; 03/04/2018 – WNBC 4: Toys R Us Gift Cards Can Be Exchanged for Bed Bath & Beyond Credit; 24/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macys Inc (Put) (NYSE:M) by 2.00M shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $72.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) or 10,825 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). 11,331 are held by Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Com Il. Voya Ltd Llc accumulated 92,284 shares. Regions Corporation accumulated 0% or 43 shares. First Citizens State Bank & Tru Company reported 22,569 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 530,645 shares. Benjamin F Edwards, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,986 shares. 921 are owned by Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability. United Fire Gru Inc accumulated 6,000 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 100,373 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 1,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantbot Lp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Apg Asset Management Nv invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Buckingham Capital Management invested in 0.04% or 25,777 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset LP has invested 0.03% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 0.08% or 8,000 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 1,727 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 0.02% or 37,919 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Co has 95,361 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 1,925 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 11,828 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) or 19,735 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co has invested 0.04% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.02% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). 19,726 are held by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Sg Americas Llc holds 0% or 3,588 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd reported 0.07% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 8,486 shares to 269,038 shares, valued at $33.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 18,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 464,264 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).