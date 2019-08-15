Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) to pay $0.17 on Oct 15, 2019; 2 Analysts Bullish Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) is expected to pay $0.17 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc’s current price of $7.88 translates into 2.16% yield. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.88. About 7.94M shares traded or 28.71% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond needs to change its game plan or risk going down faster than expected: Analyst; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low to mid $2 range; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING COMP. SALES, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO BEGIN IN FISCAL 2018; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING ITS NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY FISCAL 2020; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – OSBORNE’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS; 17/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND CEO VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO WAIVE SALARY; 24/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS

Among 3 analysts covering Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Camden Prop Trust has $112 highest and $105 lowest target. $111’s average target is 7.75% above currents $103.02 stock price. Camden Prop Trust had 6 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral”. The stock of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 10. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $109.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $112.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: Sandler O’Neill Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $112 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $98 New Target: $105 Maintain

Among 10 analysts covering Bed Bath \u0026 Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. Bed Bath \u0026 Beyond has $20 highest and $1100 lowest target. $16.10’s average target is 104.31% above currents $7.88 stock price. Bed Bath \u0026 Beyond had 24 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 11 by UBS. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 26 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 11 with “Hold”. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Sell” on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) on Friday, April 5 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Thursday, April 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Citigroup. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 1 report.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and juvenile products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides various textile products, amenities, and other goods to institutional clients in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare, and other industries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 100,373 shares. Private Advisor Group has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Us Natl Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Signaturefd holds 10,825 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 85,804 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Los Angeles Management & Equity invested in 0% or 13,035 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 348,805 shares. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 782,422 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) owns 349 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited stated it has 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Millennium Mngmt Ltd invested in 778,337 shares. Sei has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.27% or 23,065 shares. Synovus invested in 0% or 936 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Camden Property Trust shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). D E Shaw And stated it has 51,898 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 4,652 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 134,710 shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs Llc reported 4,855 shares. Pennsylvania Com holds 0.01% or 3,400 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0.02% or 2,797 shares in its portfolio. Sei reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.03% stake. Schulhoff & Inc invested in 3,727 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.03% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 34,400 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp has 8,786 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Com invested 0.18% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Assetmark holds 1,502 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Davis Selected Advisers has 0.1% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Camden Property Trust is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $9.98 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 62.86 P/E ratio. It is engaged in the ownership, development, acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily residential apartment communities.