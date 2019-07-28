Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) Shareholder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Lowered Holding by $336,897; Zoetis (ZTS) Holder Tekla Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $558,600

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 1,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,633 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90M, down from 40,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 658,058 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 5,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,001 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.87M, up from 251,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $115.11. About 1.55 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 105,053 shares to 172,365 shares, valued at $9.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 552,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 585,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77M for 20.65 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 41,457 shares to 193,263 shares, valued at $28.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 96,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,404 shares, and cut its stake in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO).