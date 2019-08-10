Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Leavell Investment Management Cut Position as Shares Rose; Yy (YY) Holder All-Stars Investment LTD Has Lowered Holding by $13.02 Million

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86M, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.68% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 1.12 million shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 1,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,391 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 15,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $254.35. About 1.12 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “American Water Works’ (AWK) Q2 Earnings In Line, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Honda (HMC) Sees 16% Y/Y Decline in Q1 Operating Profit – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Triton’s (TRTN) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Q2 Earnings Top, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) Incurs Loss in Q1, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $133.28M for 7.90 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset holds 12,891 shares. Penobscot Inv Mngmt invested in 0.79% or 14,921 shares. American Century reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management Inc reported 27,135 shares. Girard Prtn Limited holds 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 812 shares. Sterling Cap Lc has 5,370 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Interstate Retail Bank stated it has 140 shares. Bancshares Of Stockton invested in 9,084 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi has 63,107 shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc invested in 58 shares. Wms Prns Limited Com holds 0.06% or 933 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lincoln Natl Corporation owns 1,526 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.18% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Victory Cap Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).