Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX) Valuation Rose While Westchester Capital Management Increased Position by $1.53 Million; Westover Capital Advisors Position in Five9 (FIVN) Cut by $641,631

Westchester Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc bought 6,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 42,944 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.82M, up from 36,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $248.03. About 821,953 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 55,362 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, down from 67,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 622,397 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $202.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,251 shares to 12,989 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SST) by 29,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Westchester Capital Management Inc, which manages about $275.98M and $255.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,766 shares to 91,872 shares, valued at $12.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.