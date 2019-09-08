Becton Dickinson & Co (Put) (BDX) Shareholder Equitec Specialists Lifted Stake by $622,500; W & T Offshore (WTI) Stock Declined While Rafferty Asset Management Increased by $844,080 Its Holding

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (Put) (BDX) by 113.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $262.48. About 1.31 million shares traded or 27.59% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) by 518.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 140,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.66% . The institutional investor held 167,806 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 27,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in W & T Offshore Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $616.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.38. About 1.37 million shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 36.04% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 12/03/2018 – W&T WILL GET 38.4% OF NET REV. ATTRIBUTABLE TO WELL; 22/03/2018 – W T K HOLDINGS BHD – FEB PALM KERNEL PRODUCTION 290.37 MT; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Bid $31.1M Cash for All of Cobalt International Energy’s Interest in Heidelberg Field; 30/04/2018 – W&T Offshore and Baker Hughes, a GE company Announce Strategic Agreement for Joint Exploration & Development Program of 14; 02/05/2018 – W&T Offshore 1Q Rev $134.2M; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore: Investor Group and Company Agree to $230.5M Initial Capital Commitment; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore to Contribute 88.94% of Its Working Interest in 14 Projects to Joint Ventur; 30/04/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE-BAKER HUGHES TO DEVELOP PROJECTS IN GULF OF MEXICO; 12/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE – ANTICIPATED PROJECT LEVEL COMMITMENT FOR DRILLING PROGRAM OF UP TO $419.6 MLN; 26/03/2018 – WT Microelectronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corp holds 1.78% or 31,741 shares. American Intl Grp reported 88,564 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp reported 2.33M shares. Capital Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 2,264 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 11,945 shares. Grimes & Communications Inc holds 0.02% or 1,203 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc stated it has 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Riggs Asset Managment reported 300 shares. First Personal Financial Serv has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Legacy Private Trust owns 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 864 shares. Confluence Mngmt Limited Co reported 92,903 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt holds 0.46% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 2,667 shares. 53,435 were reported by Nomura Asset Management Ltd. Cleararc Inc has 4,148 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co by 36,811 shares to 111,140 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dte Energy Co by 6,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,900 shares, and cut its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 310,037 shares to 30,947 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 649 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

