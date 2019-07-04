Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Stock Declined While Harvest Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $861,042; Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Holder Shelton Capital Management Decreased Position by $540.30 Million

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $255.24. About 594,255 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) by 98.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 9,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 188 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17 million, down from 10,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 369,533 shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 18.91% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Increases Qtrly Div by 26%; 06/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Exhibit Leading Vishay Electro-Films Products at OFC 2018; 23/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 04/04/2018 – New Vishay Intertechnology Conductive and Hybrid Conductive Aluminum Polymer Capacitors Save PCB Space and Lower Costs; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q Rev $716.8M; 30/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New SensorXplorer™ Starter Kit; 18/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Releases AEC-Q101 Qualified 3- and 4-Channel Optical Sensors for Turn and Push, Absolute, and Incrementa; 21/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology High Speed PIN Photodiode Offers Enhanced Sensitivity for Visible Light, Enables Slim Sensor Designs for; 03/05/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored With TTI Supplier Excellence Award for Eighth Consecutive Year; 07/03/2018 – New Vishay Intertechnology Miniaturized Gate Drive Transformers in Planar Package Save Space Over Traditional Winding Technology

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,563 shares to 8,555 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold VSH shares while 76 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 127.02 million shares or 0.17% more from 126.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.04% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Dupont Mngmt Corp invested in 177,598 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Llc holds 16,166 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs invested in 210 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 572,273 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 67,633 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) for 6.71 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 118,709 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us accumulated 0.13% or 665,010 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) for 25,112 shares. Affinity Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,567 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested in 109,287 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Analysts await Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.54 per share. VSH’s profit will be $57.78 million for 10.23 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.57% negative EPS growth.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50 million and $314.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 6,087 shares to 110,226 shares, valued at $28.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 7,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Etf.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77M for 20.72 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.