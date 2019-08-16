Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Boosted Stake by $4.99 Million as Valuation Rose; Valueact Holdings LP Trimmed Its Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Position by $172.30 Million; Share Value Rose

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 20 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 4,553 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14B, up from 4,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $246.35. About 951,951 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551)

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 97.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 2.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 63,910 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $94.52. About 314,413 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Siriusxm Group Cl C by 2,900 shares to 9,570 shares, valued at $365.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,083 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

