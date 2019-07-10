Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Shareholder Pioneer Trust Bank N A Boosted Stake by $1.03 Million as Valuation Declined; United American Securities Holding In Edwards Lifesciences Com (EW) Was Has Lifted

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $253.51. About 550,481 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (EW) by 180.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 3,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,825 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 2,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $191.11. About 1.01 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CAS Medical Surges As Edwards Lifesciences Agrees To Buy Medtech Company In $100M Deal – Benzinga” published on February 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ABB Ltd (ABB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Edwards Lifesciences Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bellecapital Ltd owns 1,351 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.24% or 22,416 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 10,973 shares. Coho Prns has 6,391 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 52,331 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP invested in 2.11% or 763,531 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Lc owns 1,338 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Peninsula Asset Mngmt reported 3.38% stake. Stephens Inc Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 8,844 shares. Mariner accumulated 203,154 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Twin Cap Mgmt holds 0.07% or 5,815 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Finance Services Com Ma reported 0.03% stake. Connable Office Incorporated invested 0.62% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Becton, Dickinson Muscles Through a Tough Quarter – The Motley Fool” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Consider Becton, Dickinson As Bard Deal Drives Value – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Intuit Inc. (INTU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Canadian Utilities Limitedâ€™s (TSE:CU) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Becton, Dickinson Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.