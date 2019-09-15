Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Value Rose While Prudential Plc Boosted Holding; Timucuan Asset Management Increases Stake in Hd Supply Holdings (HDS)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 36.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 894,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 3.34M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.68M, up from 2.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 2.18 million shares traded or 29.56% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 72,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 519,671 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.96 million, up from 447,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $260.7. About 605,580 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,704 are held by First Midwest Bank Trust Division. Tortoise Investment Ltd Liability invested in 260 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Peak Asset Mgmt has invested 3.35% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cidel Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 230 shares. Alley Com Limited Liability Corporation holds 14,623 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors holds 324,371 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 30,697 shares. Asset One owns 0.17% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 139,856 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.07% or 666,521 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Management Lc reported 0.62% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Manchester Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.63% or 19,375 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel stated it has 2,129 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 2,548 shares. Cantillon Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 3.15% or 1.24M shares. 34,193 are held by Wendell David Assocs.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $32.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 15,271 shares to 63,753 shares, valued at $7.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 4,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,770 shares, and cut its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Securities, Japan-based fund reported 7,182 shares. Mai Cap reported 0.03% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 56,791 shares. 94,441 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 538,006 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability invested in 25,633 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.28% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Fincl Architects invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru invested 0.43% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 537,361 are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. Brown Advisory reported 0% stake. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 17,638 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 41,800 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.03% or 17,024 shares in its portfolio.