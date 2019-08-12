Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Miller Investment Management LP Decreased Holding as Stock Price Rose; Textron (Call) (TXT) Shareholder Capstone Investment Advisors Increased Holding by $460,000

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Textron Inc (Call) (TXT) by 124.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The hedge fund held 16,600 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 7,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Textron Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.77. About 1.47 million shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Segment Profit $279M; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q DELIVERIES: 36 JETS VS 35 1Q17; 29 TURBOPROPS VS 20; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 16/05/2018 – Bulgaria govt approves plan to buy fighter jets, armoured vehicles; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REAFFIMS 2018 FY EPS OUTLOOK OF $2.95 TO $3.15; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Industrials Adds Textron, Cuts Boeing; 18/04/2018 – Textron Plans 2018 Pension Contributions of About $55M

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 9,502 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 13,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $254.35. About 1.15 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc (Put) by 221,000 shares to 60,900 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (Put) (NYSE:AMT) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,100 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Company Mn owns 663,367 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.04% or 20,307 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 278 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 76,410 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc has invested 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.27% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 1.01 million shares. Petrus Trust Lta reported 7,133 shares. Raymond James Financial Service reported 28,520 shares stake. Blb&B Lc invested 0.32% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Aviva Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,870 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 13,985 shares. Advisers Lc has 0% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 10,348 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) stated it has 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Glenmede Tru Na owns 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 30,344 shares. Churchill Mgmt has 35,104 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Ameritas Prtn Inc has invested 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Segment Wealth Lc holds 0.94% or 17,798 shares. Legal And General Gp Public holds 1.56M shares. Northeast Investment Mngmt holds 1,339 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fort LP has 0.15% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Ltd invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Walleye Trading Ltd Com accumulated 1,386 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 20,758 shares. 1,067 are owned by Brighton Jones Limited Co. Canandaigua Natl Bank And, a New York-based fund reported 3,903 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 76,514 shares. Somerset Trust invested in 1.57% or 11,953 shares.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,050 shares to 14,050 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.