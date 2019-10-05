Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Rose While Eqis Capital Management Has Raised by $618,912 Its Position; Tenet Healthcare (THC) Share Value Rose While Redwood Capital Management Lifted Position

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 148.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 2,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 4,111 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04M, up from 1,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $253.11. About 594,080 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.18 million, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $21.42. About 820,629 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – HAS NOW SATISFIED ALL REMAINING OBLIGATIONS TO WCAS UNDER PREVIOUS PUT/CALL AGREEMENTS BETWEEN PARTIES; 01/05/2018 – Tenet Completes Sale of Des Peres Hospital and Affiliated Operations in St. Louis; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – PAID WCAS $630 MLN TO PURCHASE 15% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN USPI, TO SATISFY TRUE-UP OBLIGATIONS FROM 2017 EQUITY PURCHASE; 25/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Recommends Pharmacogenetic Testing to Improve Clinical Outcomes, Lower Healthcare Costs for Self-Insured; 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference; 08/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Supports Monitoring Gabapentin as ‘Drug of Concern’ Amid Staggering Utilization by Opioid Users and Misuse of Medication as New Way to Get High; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare, Glenview Capital Reach Truce; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 11/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 372,369 shares to 216,196 shares, valued at $18.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,036 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.19% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,438 shares. 842 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. 1,330 are owned by Strategic Fincl Serv. Artemis Inv Management Llp holds 0.01% or 3,493 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 1.56% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 197,190 shares. Vanguard invested 0.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Monetary Mngmt owns 5,435 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. 666,521 are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Atwood Palmer holds 49,061 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 76,798 shares. 1,960 were reported by Estabrook Capital Mngmt. Broderick Brian C accumulated 0.13% or 1,479 shares. The Massachusetts-based Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.72% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5,493 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase reported 2.55 million shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 29,090 shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp reported 1.47% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.04% or 1.16 million shares. Next Fincl Group Inc has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Credit Suisse Ag has 86,626 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) or 60,669 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 33,472 shares in its portfolio. Art Ltd accumulated 72,168 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Letko Brosseau And reported 2.09M shares. Hussman Strategic Inc invested in 50,000 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 5,764 shares. Strs Ohio owns 52,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Pointstate Lp has invested 0.02% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.12 million activity.