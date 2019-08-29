Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Holder Harvest Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $861,042 as Market Value Rose; Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position Held by Fiduciary Management Inc

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $254.99. About 323,108 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 4.94M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $398.80M, up from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $92.03. About 1.04M shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50M and $314.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 6,087 shares to 110,226 shares, valued at $28.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

