Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Shareholder Pioneer Trust Bank N A Increased Position; Sysco (SYY) Position Has Upped by Quantitative Investment Management Llc

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 97.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 122,600 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.18M, up from 62,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $68.9. About 2.48 million shares traded or 5.75% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $248.69. About 1.11M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 26,300 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 25,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,300 shares, and cut its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).