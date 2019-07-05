Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Valuation Declined While Leavell Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Silver Point Capital LP Increased Pg&E (PCG) Holding

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 1,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,391 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 15,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $253.43. About 245,844 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.46M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62 million, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $21.79. About 1.52 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 Term Etf by 25,350 shares to 165,280 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Bond Etf (BND) by 10,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mega Growth Etf (MGK).