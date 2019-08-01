Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Chilton Investment Co Boosted Its Holding; Shareholder Fir Tree Has Raised Intelsat S A (I) Holding

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 1,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 111,668 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.89 million, up from 109,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $254.72. About 82,576 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 233,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.66. About 107,134 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 215,737 shares to 113,756 shares, valued at $22.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 57,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,022 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.