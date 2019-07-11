Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Ci Investments Has Lifted Its Holding; Schneider Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in Koppers Holdings (KOP) by $1.27 Million

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 47.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 239,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 741,465 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.17 million, up from 501,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $254.58. About 805,067 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $555.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.89. About 52,784 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS- FINANCING DEAL WITH EXISTING BANK DEBT, EXPECTS TO ENTER NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY, ADDED TO EXISTING $600 MLN REVOLVING FACILITY, AFTER CLOSE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Koppers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOP); 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – INCREASES 2018 FORECAST TO $1.9 BLN SALES & $240 MLN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Thomas D. Loadman, Senior Vice President, Railroad Products and Services; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 92,816 shares to 406,921 shares, valued at $44.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 761,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Smartsheet Inc.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.05 million activity.

