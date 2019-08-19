Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shares Rose While National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Has Decreased Its Position by $334,158; Sawgrass Asset Management Raised Its Ciena Com (CIEN) Holding by $549,265

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corp Com (CIEN) by 42.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 14,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 50,110 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 35,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 99,875 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 1,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 19,958 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, down from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $250.22. About 26,301 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 11,446 shares to 681,233 shares, valued at $31.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 3,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,883 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (NYSE:CLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase reported 2.92 million shares. Advisory Rech has 45,686 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The New York-based American Gp Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 1,379 shares. Fil has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Twin Tree Mngmt LP holds 0% or 486 shares in its portfolio. Advent Capital Management De holds 0.03% or 35,000 shares. 59,974 were reported by Montag A And Assocs Inc. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 9,000 were accumulated by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Highland Capital Mngmt Lp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Mercer Advisers holds 0% or 100 shares. Dorsey Wright Associate invested in 0.49% or 54,577 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Co invested 0.03% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 52,600 were reported by Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Department Mb Fincl Bank N A accumulated 0% or 48 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.27% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 235,590 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 343,327 are held by Haverford Trust. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 0.06% or 52,331 shares. New England Rech Incorporated has 0.61% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Willingdon Wealth reported 20,444 shares. Everett Harris & Ca holds 391,458 shares. Valley Natl Advisers stated it has 0.83% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bowen Hanes And Com Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 13,558 shares. Franklin Resources Inc invested in 0.49% or 3.63 million shares. Cidel Asset Management holds 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 872 shares. Aull And Monroe Invest Mgmt stated it has 2,361 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Central State Bank And stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First Personal Services has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).