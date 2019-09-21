Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Raised Stake; Riverhead Capital Management Holds Holding in Williams (WSM)

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Williams (WSM) by 133.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 11,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 19,684 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28 million, up from 8,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $65.11. About 1.66M shares traded or 21.99% up from the average. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Rev $1.68B; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.18, REV VIEW $5.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE CORP – ENTERED TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAMS-SONOMA ON BEHALF OF ITS WEST ELM BRAND, WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 9, 2018; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.15 TO $4.25; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Williams-Sonoma 1Q Rev $1.2B; 12/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Announces Wedding Expo in Houston; 15/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Net $45.2M; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q West Elm Comparable Brand Rev Growth 9%; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Rev $1.25B-$1.275B

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 170,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $559.46 million, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $253.55. About 1.82M shares traded or 79.38% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) A Good Stock To Buy ?? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Williams-Sonoma, Inc. declares quarterly cash dividend – Business Wire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold WSM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.29 million shares or 4.39% less from 82.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd holds 4.35 million shares. Lpl Financial Lc owns 48,723 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Clark Mngmt Gru Inc stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). North Star Inv Management Corporation owns 5,966 shares. 53,800 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,000 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors stated it has 0.02% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Cap Rech Global Investors invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 180,952 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dupont Corp reported 7,390 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0% stake. Logan Cap Inc holds 188,631 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Twin Mngmt reported 0.45% stake. Aperio Limited Liability Co holds 61,315 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 12,000 shares.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) by 22,950 shares to 21,128 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 25,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,945 shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bryn Mawr Tru Co has 1.76% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 128,810 shares. Regent Llc has invested 0.45% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Albert D Mason has invested 0.95% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sigma Planning Corporation has 7,427 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Bragg Fin Inc owns 48,988 shares. 3,092 were reported by South Texas Money Mngmt. 8,000 are owned by Whitnell. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt accumulated 7 shares. Cim Inv Mangement stated it has 2,907 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Westwood Grp Inc holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 457,999 shares. Moreover, Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Com has 0.53% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 4,837 shares. Canal Insurance has 13,123 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,968 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa owns 3,155 shares. Cutler Counsel Ltd stated it has 2.6% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).