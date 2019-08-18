Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake Has Increased by Buckhead Capital Management Llc; Riverhead Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) by $645,260 as Shares Rose

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 58,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 58,424 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, down from 117,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New York Community Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 2.56M shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs New York Community Bancorp Outlk To Neg; Afrms Rtgs; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Confere; 18/04/2018 – AHRC Nassau And New York Community Bank Team Up To Increase Financial Literacy For Adults With Intellectual Disabilities; 22/03/2018 New York Community Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms New York Community’s Ratings at ‘BBB+’/’F2’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 15/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEW YORK COMMUNITY AT ‘BBB+’/’F2’; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora to Speak at Deutsche Bank Investor Conference

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 36,992 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24 million, up from 32,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $248.33. About 784,498 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,030 shares to 184,903 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,871 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fin Consulate has invested 0.14% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Gw Henssler Associate Ltd reported 11,296 shares. Janney Cap Limited holds 0.01% or 956 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Synovus Financial reported 0.01% stake. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 4.23% or 210,529 shares. Leavell Mgmt reported 13,391 shares. Hsbc Holdg Pcl holds 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 202,198 shares. Spinnaker Trust accumulated 0.42% or 16,833 shares. Ledyard National Bank invested in 0.07% or 2,036 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.25% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Strategy Asset Managers Lc invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mackay Shields owns 644,816 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. West Chester Cap Advsr Incorporated has 2,010 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt owns 0.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,550 shares.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Becton, Dickinson Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton Dickinson: Can This Stock Double Again? – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Becton, Dickinson Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $437,789 activity. Dahya Hanif also bought $43,148 worth of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) shares.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 7,634 shares to 136,842 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS) by 2,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Activebeta U.S. Large Cap Equity Etf.