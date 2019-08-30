Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding Raised by Prudential Financial Inc; Redmond Asset Management Decreased Its Dollar Tree Com (DLTR) Holding by $452,655

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (DLTR) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 4,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 49,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, down from 53,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $101.07. About 2.19 million shares traded or 1.36% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 106% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 315,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 612,692 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.01 million, up from 297,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $254.22. About 294,406 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 58,970 shares to 94,803 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 27,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,364 shares, and cut its stake in Agnc Invt Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ardevora Asset Management Llp has 0.75% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 115,600 shares. Glenview Bancshares Trust Dept stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fulton Financial Bank Na accumulated 2,474 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,278 shares. The Florida-based Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Congress Asset Ma accumulated 27,648 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 3.45M shares. Caprock Gp holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5,488 shares. Barnett And Company owns 80 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Livingston Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0.27% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.38% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 10,973 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Torray Llc has invested 1.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Alphamark Advisors Llc invested in 0% or 31 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Il has 50,210 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). France-based Tobam has invested 0.25% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Olstein Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 31,000 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Livingston Group Asset Mngmt Company (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 3,668 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.24% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Fdx Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 4,859 shares. 131,209 are held by Guyasuta Invest Advsr. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd reported 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% or 40,370 shares in its portfolio. Tradition Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2,500 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg holds 118,530 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 3,212 shares. Buckingham Capital Management stated it has 0.65% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 9,270 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc Com by 8,567 shares to 24,742 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welbilt Inc Com by 21,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.