Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Fairview Capital Investment Management Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Rose; Quantum Capital Management Upped Its Sientra (SIEN) Position by $718,692 as Valuation Declined

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Sientra Inc (SIEN) by 53.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 119,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 344,741 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, up from 224,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Sientra Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.97. About 33,534 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: New Vesta Facility to Reach Full Supply Capabilities in Second Half; 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 14/05/2018 – Pura Vida Investments Buys New 1% Position in Sientra; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 23.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 2,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 6,703 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, down from 8,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $248.98. About 32,301 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Solarwinds Corp. by 2.02 million shares to 6.34M shares, valued at $116.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 366,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Verra Mobility Corp.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55M for 18.81 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $182.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill by 59,750 shares to 117,427 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 4,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,632 shares, and cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $269,997 activity. Little Paul Sean bought $99,998 worth of stock. On Friday, June 7 Sullivan Keith J bought $119,997 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) or 20,869 shares.