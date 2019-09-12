Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Blair William & Company Has Cut Its Stake as Market Value Rose; Pzena Investment Management Has Decreased Franklin Resources (BEN) Holding by $221.37 Million; Valuation Declined

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 75.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 6.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 2.13M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.16M, down from 8.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 3.69M shares traded or 18.20% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 15/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Sees Aussie Yield Discount Tripling on Rates; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Growth Euro Adds Advance Auto; 27/04/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS CANADA ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED CHANGES TO FRANKLIN BISSETT DIVIDEND INCOME FUNDS; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Adds Pandora, Exits Sky; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Addition to Stk Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q NET OUTFLOWS $10.0B; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – FOLLOWING DEAL, RANDOM FOREST TEAM WILL JOIN FRANKLIN TEMPLETON FIXED INCOME GROUP INVESTMENT TEAM; 17/05/2018 – Turkey’s a Turn-Off for Franklin Templeton as Argentina Beckons; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Small-Mid Cap Adds Elior Group

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 5,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 72,764 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.34M, down from 78,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $262.15. About 1.06M shares traded or 2.43% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.54M for 19.80 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $17.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 14,992 shares to 312,329 shares, valued at $38.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackline Inc by 6,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BEN’s profit will be $342.49 million for 10.95 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold BEN shares while 148 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 244.58 million shares or 3.20% more from 237.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scansource Inc (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 160,303 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $40.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 11.16M shares in the quarter, for a total of 23.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cno Financial Group Inc.