Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX) Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $1.53 Million; Punch & Associates Investment Management Decreased Its Holding in Stewardship Finl (SSFN) by $1.58 Million as Share Price Rose

Westchester Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc bought 6,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 42,944 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.82 million, up from 36,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $253.11. About 594,080 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Stewardship Finl Corp (SSFN) by 79.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 105,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 71.22% . The hedge fund held 26,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $410,000, down from 132,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Stewardship Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 2,023 shares traded. Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) has risen 34.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SSFN News: 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 17/05/2018 – Washington State Farmer Awarded for Environmental Stewardship; 18/04/2018 – Stewardship Financial Corporation and Atlantic Stewardship Bank Announce the Election of Michael A. Westra as Chairman of the Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Chapel Hill: Environmental Stewardship Advisory Board (Rescheduled from 3/13/18); 18/04/2018 – Stewardship Fincl Corp and Atlantic Stewardship Bank Announce the Election of Michael a. Westra as Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Sets Two Million Acre Land Stewardship Target; 20/05/2018 – BLACKROCK:HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP TO RETIRE; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 18/04/2018 – Stewardship Financial Corporation and Atlantic Stewardship Bank Announce the Election of Michael A. Westra as Chairman of the B; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Jon Tester: Tester’s Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act Gains Increased Support

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 179,475 shares to 542,737 shares, valued at $8.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 51,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.73, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold SSFN shares while 3 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 2.02 million shares or 8.24% more from 1.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advisors has 0% invested in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) for 14,802 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rothschild Il reported 0.06% in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN). Dupont Cap Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN). Morgan Stanley owns 11,122 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 70,443 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.79% or 419,032 shares. Eidelman Virant holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) for 11,300 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 131,130 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) for 54,467 shares. Punch & Management Inc reported 26,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corp reported 14,004 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) for 56,249 shares. Highland Capital LP holds 69,462 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Com has 0.02% invested in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) for 65,283 shares.

