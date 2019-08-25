Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder National Pension Service Upped Position; Ptc Therapeutics (Call) (PTCT) Holder Citadel Advisors Trimmed Its Holding

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (Call) (PTCT) by 31.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 9,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 20,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787,000, down from 30,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.68. About 192,774 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference

National Pension Service increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 9,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 268,029 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.94M, up from 258,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $248.31. About 1.05M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 3.49 million shares to 4.64M shares, valued at $151.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLB) by 107,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (SPXL).

More notable recent PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PTC Therapeutics: Opportunity After Secondary Offering? – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PTC Therapeutics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PTC Therapeutics readies $200M stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “PTC Therapeutics Shares Spike After FDA Approves Drug For Younger Patients – Benzinga” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 118,301 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Inc owns 79,031 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 357,431 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) or 2.50M shares. Kepos Ltd Partnership holds 32,294 shares. 467,537 are held by Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp. D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). First Hawaiian Bancorp accumulated 0% or 29 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated accumulated 4.97M shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Tru Lp invested in 83,402 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 2.91 million shares. 4.11 million were reported by Blackrock. Axon Capital Lp, a New York-based fund reported 165,800 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Arrowstreet Lp accumulated 0% or 34,800 shares.