Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Stake Held by Pioneer Trust Bank N A; Pinnacle Associates LTD Position in Cyrusone (CONE) Trimmed by $787,488

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 15,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 696,540 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.53 million, down from 711,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $70.38. About 577,608 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $248.42. About 496,045 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Comm holds 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 588 shares. 6,103 were accumulated by Gideon Advisors Inc. Australia-based Macquarie Grp has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 0.01% or 74,144 shares. Eii Mgmt Inc reported 13,267 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Fca Tx owns 5,200 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has 0.06% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Moreover, Sg Americas has 0.02% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 37,728 shares. Whittier Trust Co owns 10 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 45,844 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management invested in 4,206 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 8,319 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.11% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,901 activity. $99,901 worth of stock was bought by KLAYKO MICHAEL on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Strong Buy Stocks for August 8th – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Italian Achromatopsia Association Increases Global Awareness of Achromatopsia, a Rare Genetic Eye Disease, With an Expedition to Pingelap, the Island of the Color Blind – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne (CONE) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.2% – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7,532 shares to 63,074 shares, valued at $11.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 26,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 750,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp holds 41 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.73% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pennsylvania-based Brinker has invested 0.36% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 164 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp invested 0.16% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Goelzer Invest Mgmt has 1,280 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd has 661 shares. Personal Capital Advsr Corp owns 1,807 shares. Homrich And Berg holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,792 shares. 34,117 are held by Suntrust Banks Inc. Cetera Advisor Ltd Co accumulated 0.05% or 5,905 shares. Autus Asset Management holds 0.21% or 5,103 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Service Advisors Inc accumulated 0.33% or 323,170 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 99,589 shares. Decatur Mngmt Inc has invested 1.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).