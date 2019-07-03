Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Value Declined While Union Bankshares Has Decreased by $380,472 Its Holding; Ota Financial Group LP Increases Stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA)

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 1,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,445 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, down from 19,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $253.86. About 807,651 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) by 218.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 52,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,556 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 24,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.54. About 234,828 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has risen 2.37% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 92,903 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Scotia Cap holds 0.25% or 78,287 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.9% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Natl Pension stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 23,200 are owned by Korea Investment Corporation. United Fire Gp holds 2,000 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 35,973 were accumulated by Beach Counsel Pa. Massachusetts-based Rockland Tru has invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Portland Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 9,712 shares. Essex Investment Ltd owns 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 8,200 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has 0.72% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Delta Asset Llc Tn holds 2.97% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 82,774 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 1,243 shares in its portfolio. 12,200 are held by Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77M for 20.61 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Becton Dickinson upsizes notes tender offer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “New Report Sheds Light on Health Care’s ‘Hidden’ Epidemic – Hospital Drug Diversion – and its Role in the Opioid Crisis – PRNewswire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,195 shares to 42,114 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 7,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).