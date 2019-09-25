Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake Upped by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab; Osterweis Capital Management Has Lifted Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Stake by $5.18 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 50.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 34,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The hedge fund held 103,881 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.51M, up from 69,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $171.34. About 115,966 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Produces Strong First-Quarter Financial Results, with 22.7% Growth in Revenue and 66.3% Growth in Earnings Per Diluted Share; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Feb. Less-Than-Truckload Tons Per Day Up 17.9% Vs. Prior Year; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 10/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $142; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Continue to Benefit From Strength in Domestic Economy; 16/03/2018 – REG-Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Qtr 2018

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 2,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 7,290 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84M, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $253.01. About 202,160 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axos Finl Inc by 78,880 shares to 125,655 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold ODFL shares while 136 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 56.08 million shares or 1.23% less from 56.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.02% or 105,906 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 37,960 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 2,341 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 66 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 3.04M shares. Jag Mngmt Ltd holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 122,488 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 3,676 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 4,484 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Com owns 76 shares. Agf holds 417,065 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 17,366 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 145,687 shares stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 14,381 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubic Asset Management Limited invested 0.14% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Savant Ltd Company stated it has 2,448 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Huntington Retail Bank accumulated 66,542 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0.22% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Everence has 0.35% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 8,314 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Scott And Selber reported 1,735 shares. Grisanti Management Ltd Liability holds 3.58% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 26,067 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 230 shares in its portfolio. Ycg Limited Liability has 0.24% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 62,650 are owned by Sit Inv Assoc. 3,406 are held by Fort Limited Partnership. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9,804 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Yhb Invest Advsrs reported 1.26% stake. Hexavest Inc accumulated 111 shares.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 57,497 shares to 268,590 shares, valued at $25.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.