Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) Market Value Declined While Burgundy Asset Management LTD Boosted Its Position; Opaleye Management Upped Its Position in Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) as Share Value Rose

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 8,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 713,123 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.09M, up from 704,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 658,058 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 148.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 816,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 52.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $665.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.33. About 815,338 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 49.13% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 15/05/2018 – Ra Capital Management Buys New 3.2% Position in TG Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Announces Updated Results From the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101); 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, AND INTEREST RECEIVABLE WERE $109.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 23/04/2018 – DJ TG Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGTX); 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics’ Ublituximab (TG-1101) Treats Patients With Multiple Sclerosis; 08/05/2018 – TGTX TO REPORT FILING DECISION ON FIRST BLA/NDA LATER IN YEAR; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics: Data on Now Up to 48 Patients Through 24 Weeks Confirms Previously Reported Positive Results; 04/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $351,750 activity.

