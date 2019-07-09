Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Shareholder Pioneer Trust Bank N A Increased Stake; Occidental Pete (OXY) Holder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Decreased Holding as Valuation Declined

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 5,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.19 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.61. About 6.50M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $251.72. About 892,381 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500 – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48 A Share In Cash; You Buy XBI – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Can Occidental Petroleum Achieve Carbon Neutrality? – Benzinga” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Icahn launches Occidental proxy fight, to seek four new directors – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Middle East Tensions Move Oil Prices Higher – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.05M for 11.48 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. Shares for $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. Shares for $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. Shares for $1.80M were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. 5,000 shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR, worth $243,850. Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares.

